On Nov. 5, Washington County voters will vote for a new sheriff. The new sheriff must have the knowledge, skills, abilities, education and experience to be effective and efficient. Marty Berry has these qualities. With more than 42 years as a public servant and 37 years with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Marty Berry is that person. He has the experience to manage the Sheriff’s Office and to ensure it will operate more efficiently. One of his goals is to have more deputies on patrol and have a greater presence in Mendota, Hayter’s Gap and Konnarock, as well as the rest of the county. As the next sheriff, he will work to continue strengthening the efforts and partnerships involving mental health issues, drug and human trafficking. The Sheriff’s Office needs a leader that is of high moral character and values. Marty is that person. He will not hold others to different standards. He will hold himself accountable as well as all Sheriff’s Office employees. Marty is not the status quo. He is a leader who will lead a professional, accredited law enforcement agency in to the next decade. I ask that you join me in voting for Marty Berry for sheriff of Washington County, Virginia.

