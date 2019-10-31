On Nov. 5, Washington County voters will vote for a new sheriff. The new sheriff must have the knowledge, skills, abilities, education and experience to be effective and efficient. Marty Berry has these qualities. With more than 42 years as a public servant and 37 years with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Marty Berry is that person. He has the experience to manage the Sheriff’s Office and to ensure it will operate more efficiently. One of his goals is to have more deputies on patrol and have a greater presence in Mendota, Hayter’s Gap and Konnarock, as well as the rest of the county. As the next sheriff, he will work to continue strengthening the efforts and partnerships involving mental health issues, drug and human trafficking. The Sheriff’s Office needs a leader that is of high moral character and values. Marty is that person. He will not hold others to different standards. He will hold himself accountable as well as all Sheriff’s Office employees. Marty is not the status quo. He is a leader who will lead a professional, accredited law enforcement agency in to the next decade. I ask that you join me in voting for Marty Berry for sheriff of Washington County, Virginia.
Breaking
Your View: Marty Berry's experience and ideas will push Washington County Sheriff's Office into the future
- Tim Estes | Abingdon, Virginia
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
Your View: Greg Hogston wearing uniform is misrepresenting himself to voters
-
Hundreds turn out for preview gala of new Food City at The Meadows in Abingdon
-
Friday Night High School Football Predictions
-
Washington County sheriff’s candidates raise more than $54K
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry (Region 1D), Ridgeview (Region 2D) still atop ratings entering penultimate week of regular season
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Ultramatic diesel is here for your diesel pickup! Whether its preventative maintnence, engine repair, turbos, injectors, transmission repear or looking for all out hot rod then we are here for you! Experienced in performance transmission builds, engine builds, or whatever your looking for up…
BEGINNING BEEKEEPERS CLASS Sat., Nov 9from 9 to 3 at SVHEC Abingdon. $35.Preregister at HighlandsBeekeepers.com or 276-676-6309.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.