As a current resident of Washington County, Virginia, I am a God-fearing woman who is neither a Democrat nor a Republican. My husband and I found ourselves in an awkward position with this election due to being friends with two candidates. I’ve spent much time in prayer and educating myself for this choice, and I challenge you to do the same. My choice is Marty Berry. He has been fair throughout this process. He is the most experienced candidate for Washington County sheriff with his years of experience. He started literally at the bottom and worked his way up, having knowledge of every department within the agency. In the past decade, law enforcement and crime has changed. We need a sheriff who is up to date with training, who has traveled all the roads within the county and who has long-term and recent experience within the agency.
From the very beginning of his campaign, he has asked for our support but promised us nothing. … Marty is always the same, treating the president with the same dignity as the janitor. He’s always been short on words, big on action. I have nothing belittling to say of the other candidates, I’m simply saying Mr. Berry has proven to me during this election he has the desire and the ability to take this county to its potential.
