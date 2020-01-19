This month we celebrate the birthday of the late Baptist pastor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. People don’t know he was a Baptist pastor because the media don’t want to recognize the positive accomplishments of pastors. The party platforms have changed so much I think Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would now be a Republican and support President Trump like his niece Alveda King.
Pastor John MacArthur said he voted for Trump’s worldview. Trump’s worldview got Pastor MacArthur’s vote and 80 percent of Christians in 2016. Trump’s worldview is expressed in his party platform. Pastor Dr. Jim Garlow said “the Democratic platform contains many points which are anti-Biblical, “causing him to vote Republican. Pastor Dr. Martin Luther King would almost certainly come to the same conclusion and vote Republican.
The parties have changed from President Kennedy who wanted to put a man on the moon to President Obama who wanted to put a man in the women’s bathroom. President Kennedy said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.” The Democratic Party supports socialism over capitalism and multiculturalism over American patriotism and heritage. The Democratic Party supports globalism and giving the U.N. more power and money. Past communism leaders like Lenin in Russia have said socialism is the road to communism.
Baptist pastor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wouldn’t have joined in the applause at the 2016 Democratic National Convention for someone who was proud of their abortion. King Jr. was on record against homosexuality and wouldn’t support the Democratic position redefining marriage. He wouldn’t join the Democrats in supporting LGBTQ rights over religious rights. King Jr. has his place in history and much better as a Christian he has his place in Heaven!
