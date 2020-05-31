I am a long-time subscriber to the Bristol Herald Courier, even when there were two publications (morning and evening) and having the paperboy deliver the paper on his bicycle.

I have never written a letter to the editor but, obviously, after today’s edition, I felt inclined to do so. There are so many medical professionals working on the “front-line” (besides doctors and nurses!) but never get recognized — especially the laboratory professionals working to report COVID-19 test results out to the physicians in order to get the patient treatment in a timely manner, nonetheless!

