I am a long-time subscriber to the Bristol Herald Courier, even when there were two publications (morning and evening) and having the paperboy deliver the paper on his bicycle.
I have never written a letter to the editor but, obviously, after today’s edition, I felt inclined to do so. There are so many medical professionals working on the “front-line” (besides doctors and nurses!) but never get recognized — especially the laboratory professionals working to report COVID-19 test results out to the physicians in order to get the patient treatment in a timely manner, nonetheless!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.