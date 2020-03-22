In these troubled times, it is worth the subscription price to the Bristol Herald Courier just to read the ludicrous columns of right-wing mouthpieces Cal Thomas and Marc Thiessen and get a good laugh twice a week. Often I can’t tell which side they support, because their lame attempt to glorify the GOP and its policies actually seem like great reasons to oppose them.

Thomas hasn’t come in to the 21st century yet. He still says climate change is a myth, and he slams the policies of FDR in the 1940s. He loves to denigrate the media despite spending his entire adult life as a part of it.

Last year, Thiessen attempted to portray Trump as a gritty underdog, by comparing him to the goofy 1970s rock group Kiss. Yeah, I can see the similarities!! In this week’s column about the coronavirus, Thiessen criticized authoritarian leaders who try to suppress the truth and punish honesty. Gosh, was he talking about Chinese dictators, or dictator wannabe Trump?

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments