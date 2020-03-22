In these troubled times, it is worth the subscription price to the Bristol Herald Courier just to read the ludicrous columns of right-wing mouthpieces Cal Thomas and Marc Thiessen and get a good laugh twice a week. Often I can’t tell which side they support, because their lame attempt to glorify the GOP and its policies actually seem like great reasons to oppose them.
Thomas hasn’t come in to the 21st century yet. He still says climate change is a myth, and he slams the policies of FDR in the 1940s. He loves to denigrate the media despite spending his entire adult life as a part of it.
Last year, Thiessen attempted to portray Trump as a gritty underdog, by comparing him to the goofy 1970s rock group Kiss. Yeah, I can see the similarities!! In this week’s column about the coronavirus, Thiessen criticized authoritarian leaders who try to suppress the truth and punish honesty. Gosh, was he talking about Chinese dictators, or dictator wannabe Trump?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.