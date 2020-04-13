I just read Timothy Fuller’s letter in “Your View” on Thursday, and I have to totally agree with him. I will add a thought to what he said.
I pass by Lowe’s Home Improvement and Walmart in Abingdon every day going to work. Those two parking lots are TOTALLY full every single day by 8 a.m. and still are by 5 p.m. I know there has to be at least 100 or more shoppers in each store, and some probably already have the COVID-19 virus with no symptoms and are passing it around.
In a store that’s more crowded than on Black Friday versus being out in the open air occasionally passing on bicycles — now which place do you think you are more likely to catch the virus?
