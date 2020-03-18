CORONAVIRUS SONG
(To the tune of “My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean”)
You’ve heard of the Coronavirus.
It’s gunning for you and for me.
What shall we do while we are waiting,
When it’s too much trouble to flee?
Don’t touch, don’t touch; oh, don’t touch
Your nose or your mouth or eyes.
Don’t touch, don’t touch.
Good health will be your winning prize.
You’re thinking you’d like to be friendly
And spread just a little good cheer.
A wave and a smile and some kind words
Are welcome, but don’t get too near.
Don’t touch, don’t touch.
A handshake can backfire. Think twice, my friend.
Don’t touch, don’t touch.
At some point the virus will end.
We have no choice but to be patient
And listen to governments’ pleas.
So, keep calm; and carry on, neighbors.
And by all means cover your sneeze!
Do wash, do wash; oh, do wash
Your hands many times a day.
Do wash, do wash;
And it wouldn’t hurt if you’d pray.
