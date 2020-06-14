He had to surrender to a drunkard,
Although he used no alcohol.
His tomb was vandalized with curse words,
Though he used no bad language at all.
Honorable men should always be honored.
Upright men should be held up high.
But they want to take down Lee’s tall statue,
No more to ennoble the Southern sky.
They blame him for what he did not cause,
Civil war and civil strife.
But they can’t destroy the brilliance and courage
He manifested all his life.
They want to efface his reputation,
And erase his memory.
Who is the man I am talking about?
It is General Robert E. Lee.
A cowardly traitor who calls himself a doctor
Betrayed his Hippocratic vow.
For he took an oath to do no harm,
But he wants to slaughter the innocents now.
They want to take down the general’s statue,
And treat his name with disrespect.
They want to put the statue in storage
Where it will rust from long neglect.
But they can’t take him out of our hearts and minds,
The gallant General Lee.
For he was the South’s greatest hero,
And he will always be.
I heard a horse’s hoof beats pacing.
I heard a voice that was full of love.
I saw a radiant face in the clouds
Smiling down on us from Heaven above.
