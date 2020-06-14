So, Gov. Ralph Northam has decided to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s Monument Avenue?
Now I ask, what’s wrong with this picture? Should it be removed or not? I say not! Why not you ask? This statue was erected many years ago in honor of a very outstanding general who did what he thought was right at the time. This is about history and nothing else.
President Lincoln desperately perused the Civil War to hold the Union together. And for no other reason. Get out your history book and read up on it. The Civil War was not about slavery. It was about all trying to save the Union which was coming apart from the seams.
All through the war, both the North and the South thought they were right in what they were fighting for. Thousands and thousands died in battle to help make the country what it is today. Robert E. Lee was an outstanding general and was only trying to help solve the problem.
His statue has nothing to do with racism or the death of George Floyd. Everyone makes mistakes. Even police officers. Think about it?
Let’s all move on and try to heal our land. May God help us!
