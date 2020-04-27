I heard recently that a nearby community is filling in a wetland to build a ballfield.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic that has been caused by tinkering with nature and encroaching on wildlife and eliminating habitat for wild creatures. A pandemic that is, ironically, canceling ballgames. But we are filling in a wetland to build a ballfield.

We have great libraries in this region where we can read about what wetlands do for water quality and flood mitigation — and wildlife habitat. We can read about zoonotic diseases and the human role in preventing these situations.

David Quammen has a book called “Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic,” and there’s a great interview with the author on NPR. I am using this weird time of social distancing to ask myself what I can and will do differently after this is all over. I hope our civic leaders might do the same.

