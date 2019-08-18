It seems there was a massive lack of communication between the business owners and/or city leaders’ consulting group. But too late now.
Several businesses and one restaurant — on a small narrow street — and the city wanted an outdoor cafe setting. How stupid.
Twenty thousand dollars spent to ruin a small street, ruin the businesses that paid taxes and totally inconvenience everyone downtown that works, lives or visits. There were at least two options other than this $20,000 spent to murder much-needed business downtown.