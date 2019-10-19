Regardless of party affiliation, the average American voter will most likely prioritize the same issues.
Issues like health care, the economy and a good job for them as well as their children. The desire for a transparent government that gets its orders from the people and not a corporation or a billionaire has also become a priority.
This consensus on the issues is a more recent phenomenon. This has emerged over the last three decades as a result of the increased cost of a campaign. Unfortunately this has resulted in more emphasis on self-interests and less on the ideals of our forefathers. In short, we’ve traded empathy for assets.
When a candidate that’s resisted this appears on the ballot, they’re definitely worth a second look.
Dr. Starla Kiser is just such a person. This Dickinson County native has the education and experience to work anywhere in the world earning as much money as she may desire.
But, she decided to come home and open her practice and business instead. This gives her potential constituents the rare opportunity to elect a candidate that not only understands the important issues; she’s doing something about them.
I’m especially pleased with her views on economic development. Rather than attract business with a sense of desperation, she wants to bargain from a position of strength, what we have to offer.
Her opponent William Wampler III, a typical conservative, will vote along party lines if elected. Considering our lack of growth and development the last 25 years with conservative representatives, why not try something new? Why not elect a candidate who has the knowledge and experience that’s a perfect fit for the region?
At this point, what have we got to lose?
Just make sure you vote. You can’t complain if you don’t participate.
