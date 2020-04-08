Ken Spangler, your disrespect was shown to the country in your letter to the editor on Feb. 7.
Washington, D.C., is NOT a “swamp,” as you stated. Donald Trump showed disrespect to the country, as well as Nancy Pelosi. I hope that you have a charge one day and go to court without any witnesses. I cannot understand how citizens of this country do not understand the actions of Trump!
He is a liar and a womanizer. He does not have any knowledge of the functions of the military.
I pray that people will pray that God will take control of our elected officials and honor this country again. This also applies to you and your attitude toward the “swamp,” as you call our union in Washington.
I am not referring to Republicans or Democrats. We need to come to grips with the state of our country and flush POLITICS!
Our two parties need to work for the good of our country and nothing more!!!!
