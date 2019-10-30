I had the privilege of working with Ken Heath for 12½ years from 2000 to 2011, when I served as town manager of Marion. Ken was first the downtown director and later promoted to the director of community and economic development.
Ken is one of the most hardworking, dynamic, creative and smart people that I have ever known. His job-creating accomplishments working with a variety of people, including property and business owners, state officials, federal officials (both Republicans and Democrats) and local officials have greatly improved our community.
Ken has helped to support or create hundreds of jobs in our community through his work in Marion, where downtown vacancies went from 18% to now less than 3%. His work with Summit Bottling in getting necessary funding for their location in Marion created scores of jobs. His efforts in revitalizing downtown Marion, working to make Emory & Henry School of Health Science a reality, leading to get the General Assembly to designate Route 16 between Marion and Tazewell “the Back of the Dragon” and getting the General Assembly’s official designation of “the Song of the Mountain” are just a few of his successes. Now those are accomplishments! I could go on, but space does not allow it.
If you are looking for a person who can truly work with any number of people AND get things done, then I urge you to vote Ken Heath for Senate. If you are NOT interested in politics as usual, then I again urge you to vote for Ken Heath for Senate.
