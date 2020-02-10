Larry Hartley, in his Jan. 24 letter, implied that the right to keep and bear arms is not a God-given right. In the Gospel of Luke, Jesus tells his disciples, if you do not have a weapon, sell your coat and go buy one. Jesus gave his disciples the right to keep and bear arms, and since Jesus is God in human form, it would follow that the right to keep and bear arms IS a God-given right. I believe in what the Bible states instead of what the anti-Second Amendment crowd would have me to believe.

