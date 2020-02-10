Larry Hartley, in his Jan. 24 letter, implied that the right to keep and bear arms is not a God-given right. In the Gospel of Luke, Jesus tells his disciples, if you do not have a weapon, sell your coat and go buy one. Jesus gave his disciples the right to keep and bear arms, and since Jesus is God in human form, it would follow that the right to keep and bear arms IS a God-given right. I believe in what the Bible states instead of what the anti-Second Amendment crowd would have me to believe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.