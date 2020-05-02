In response to “Medicare for All” April 25, 2020. I would agree that our healthcare system needs a lot of work, but more government is surely not the answer. Just ask a Canadian citizen how it works for them. In our own country, frankly, the government does very little correctly (matter of fact they (government) screw up everything they touch). The last thing we need is more government. Surely a lot of people would say that they would be in favor of “free” health care, but nothing is free. The same people would also opt for government housing, food stamps for all and pay for not working. Why not? It’s free. Come on folks can’t you see the handwriting on the wall; the government wants us all to be dependent on “big brother” for everything. Once there they totally control us, and that is their goal. I do not need the government to pay my bills, my upkeep or anything else, since I have worked my entire life. In my opinion others should do the same.

