Republicans defend abortion, gun rights, religious rights, fair and balanced rules of law and that which will make our communities a great place to live. With the number of abortions every year and with the Democratic Party’s stance, including our own governor of Virginia on late-term abortions, how could any God-fearing citizen vote for this party? Democratic candidates pay dues to the Democratic Party to support all their evil policies. If we are ever going to stop abortions in this country, then we must attack the Democratic Party at the grassroots level and defeat them locally. This is premeditated murder and only in extreme circumstances should be legal. It amazes me that the Democratic Party will call the Republicans inhuman, etc., in reference to the situation at the border and the treatment of the children; yet, they will legalize murder of our own unborn citizens. The Republican candidates in Washington County, Virginia are totally against abortions. It should be an easy vote to support Todd Pillion, Will Wampler, Blake Andis, Nicole Price and Mark Matney. These candidates believe in Godly principles and would never support the abortion policies. They would never take your guns, nor take your religious rights. They believe in the “Constitution of the United States” and will govern by it. They will continue to fight against the drug epidemic that is running rampant in our area. If all of the people in Washington County and surrounding areas that believe in our country and want to maintain its principals and values turn out Nov. 5 and vote Republican, then we can win the battle of “getting back to the basics” of our communities and exercising our inalienable rights that God granted us. We can hold our heads high because we are the “fighting ninth.”
Your View: It should be an easy vote to support Republicans
- By Jane Johnson | Bristol, Virginia
