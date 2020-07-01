Davidson County, Tennessee, Judge Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled June 4 that “the State of Tennessee must give all registered voters the choice to cast a ballot by mail.” During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this was a welcome relief to all who are apprehensive about risking being sickened by congregating around voting machines. In response, the Tennessee Secretary of State and local election officials placed a qualifying statement:
“Pursuant to the June 4, 2020 Order of the Davidson Chancery Court, if you are a registered voter and do not wish to vote in person due to the COVID-19 situation, you are eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail ... . ”
This is on their websites, but they have not altered the existing mail-in ballot applications. A registered voter must check a box with a variety of excuses for requesting a mail-in ballot including:
“I have determined it is impossible or unreasonable to vote in-person at a polling place due to the COVID-19 and therefore qualify as hospitalized, ill or disabled and unable to appear at your polling place.”
By checking this box I appear to be stating that I am “hospitalized, ill or disabled,” which is not true. I do not wish to become hospitalized, ill or disabled by showing up at a precinct to vote.
The qualifying statement’s all well and good, but most voters will only see a false statement which they may not wish to check. It is the election officials’ duty to be proactive in getting info out to voters.
All registered voters in Sullivan County and greater Tennessee should know and understand that it’s their right to vote via a mail-in ballot and that election officials will provide one when requested — no excuses needed.
