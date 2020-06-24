In response to Terry Mattingly’s op-ed on religion on Saturday, [June 20, A6,] may I say that when your faith requires you to hate anyone, when it requires you to shun, or discriminate or demean anyone; it is time to find a new faith. Why? Because you have strayed so far from the message of Jesus that you have become a banging gong or a clanging cymbal. Haters have no place in any faith community, with the possible exception of communities of hate. We should all be done with this.
Your View: It is time to find a new faith
- By Susan Stancill | Abingdon, Virginia
