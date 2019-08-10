State Sen. Jon Lundberg says he is pro-life. His website says he is pro-life. But then when the Tennessee Heartbeat Bill came before the Judiciary Committee several months ago, Lundberg went wobbly. He did not vote for the bill, but instead voted to send it to the Dead End Summer Study, where it is expected to die a slow, painful administrative death.
Why? Well, Lundberg says “because that’s what the Tennessee Right to Life group says. And we might get sued.”
Might get sued? We’ll definitely get sued! That’s how landmark legislation gets to the Supreme Court!
It’s unfathomable that Tennessee Right to Life would not support the Heartbeat Bill. It has been cleaned up and rewritten significantly to pass constitutional muster and needs to join similar bills from several other states to put pressure on the judiciary and on public opinion and continue to whittle away at Roe vs. Wade.
The summer study hearing takes place Monday, Aug. 12. Will Lundberg show his true colors then? Will the Judiciary Committee vote the Heartbeat Bill out of committee to the full Senate, where real pro-life legislators can add this bill to their impressive list of pro-life achievements?
If there is any doubt in Lundberg’s mind, perhaps it’s time for him to step aside and allow someone with real pro-life convictions to lead Tennessee’s fight for the unborn.