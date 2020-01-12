Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam is considering the elimination of mandatory yearly vehicle inspections. He believes this will save Virginians $16 million per year and will not lead to an increase in vehicle deaths. He reached this conclusion since his research, or lack thereof, shows that a number of states have eliminated mandatory vehicle inspections and vehicular deaths haven’t increased. Assuming there wasn’t an increase in total deaths doesn’t mean that deaths from vehicle safety-related items haven’t increased.
Last year, the Virginia State Police reported 8 million vehicles were inspected and 1.6 million (20%) had safety-related issues. What will the number be if there is no safety inspection? The governor is assuming there will be no additional deaths or serious injuries, with the cost associated with them and no increase in dollars spent on vehicle repairs, his $16 million could evaporate.
A question for all Virginia vehicle owners, do you think saving $20 dollars a year is worth gambling that you or a loved one won’t be involved in an accident with a vehicle that shouldn’t be on the road?
