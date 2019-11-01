Politicians turn a lot of people off with their lies, hate and mudslinging. That is what turned me off to Will Wampler III. If he is being deceitful just to get elected, what can we expect afterwards? My guess is more of the same. I am sure as Dr. Starla Kiser’s opponent that he has checked out her website, kiserfordelegate.com, and I am sure he knows how she stands on the issues. Yet he continues to spout out talking points to scare people into voting for him. Like post-birth abortion. California values. Is he so small-minded that he believes your zip code determines your values? Dr. Kiser was born and raised in Dickenson County. Last I checked, that is in Southwest Virginia. Do you value truth, Mr. Wampler? Mr. Wampler knows Dr. Kiser’s actual views on abortion and gun control because it is stated plainly on her website. Here is what we value in Southwest Virginia: Honesty. How about a little honesty? Someone who will stand up for us against corporations instead of taking money from them. Someone whose values led her to start a school for street children in South Sudan, someone whose compassion for Southwest Virginia led her to open a practice for the uninsured, someone who saw a need for reaching out to lonely elderly people and started Senior Sitters. We admire these values in Dr. Kiser. What have you done for Southwest Virginia as a lobbyist in Richmond, Mr. Wampler? What are your plans for Southwest Virginia? Besides selling us out to Ballad Health and the coal barons that got rich off the backs of our people, I have not heard any of your plans. By the way, I am a Republican, belong to NRA, and I support the Constitution.

