Thanks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. My mom is in a nursing home in New York, and in 2015 you refused to buy 16,000 ventilators. Instead you spent the money on solar panels. You could have purchased 16,000 ventilators for a total of $576 million, but instead you invested $750 million on a solar factory. Now you are putting the blame on President Trump. Give me a break and man up to the truth.
Your View: In 2015, Cuomo invested in solar factory instead of 16,000 ventilators
- By Ken Spangler | Blountville, Tennessee
