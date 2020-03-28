Thanks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. My mom is in a nursing home in New York, and in 2015 you refused to buy 16,000 ventilators. Instead you spent the money on solar panels. You could have purchased 16,000 ventilators for a total of $576 million, but instead you invested $750 million on a solar factory. Now you are putting the blame on President Trump. Give me a break and man up to the truth.

