Impeachment and trial are legitimate avenues provided for in our Constitution. The current presidential impeachment defense’s main thrust seems to be that the “prosecution” is simply out to torpedo a duly elected individual, Donald Trump, because they just can’t stand him, and thereby to deprive the electorate of a chance to vote him in for a second term.

These accusations may or may not be true, but whether the accusers’ motives are pure or utterly unworthy is completely irrelevant to the senatorial trial. There are only two pertinent issues: 1) Did the president do what he is accused of doing? and 2) Do those acts rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors?” Nothing else is of the least legal consequence. All senators should want to discover and promulgate the answers to these questions, including by permitting all relevant additional eyewitness testimony and documentary exhibits. If there is “no there there,” the defense should be happy to allow this to be fully confirmed rather than resorting to irrelevancies. To resist finding out the truth by preventing further testimony would amount to obstruction of justice on the part of the oppositional senators.

