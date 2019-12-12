I couldn’t disagree more with Nancy Pelosi’s repeated assertions that impeachment hearings against Donald Trump are a somber and sorrowful time. No!!! It’s a great time for America!!! Like the human body tries to rid itself of a pathogen, our country is trying to expel a cancerous person from high office.
Trump was caught red-handed trying to tweet trash about these honest people who testified about his dishonesty. He was clearly condemned by Mueller report as being too sleazy to be president, but most people didn’t want to hear it.
Since Republicans in Congress don’t have the guts to vote against him, it’ll be up to the voters next November to get rid of this New York City slime ball. He’ll soon enough be exposed as a puppet to Russia, as every other country in the world already knows, except his cultists in the USA.
