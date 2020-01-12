I didn’t eat black eyed peas on New Year’s Day. I hope you ate enough for both of us, and that this will be a good year for all Americans.
The Social Security people gave me a raise for 2020, but they took it all back. They do that every year.
Congress says Social Security and Medicare are going broke. Well, Congress ought to know. They’re the ones who stole the money.
In case you missed it, the Democrats impeached President Trump. Trump supporters say it might be the best impeachment ever. Trump’s approval numbers went up, the stock market closed at record highs, and Nancy Pelosi went off her rocker and is trying to take over the Senate.
The impeachment hearings were a circus. Only people who hate Trump were allowed to testify. Those people wouldn’t last five minutes in Judge Judy’s courtroom. Judge Judy would be yelling, “You can’t tell us what the president said, you idiot! You weren’t there. Liar! Liar! Pants on fire!”
And the articles of impeachment are just plain silly. They list things that every president in history has done and said. It’s like they impeached Trump for having fuzz in his belly button. Everybody has fuzz in their belly button.
Trump is doing a good job. America is the envy of the world. But are those on the left pitching in to do their part? No! They want to impeach Trump, kick him out of office and kill all the cows. How does that help our country?
If Pelosi had any sense, and was the least bit honest, she would go on TV and say, “We impeached Trump because we don’t like him, and we heard he has fuzz in his belly button.” People respect the truth. But Americans despise lying, cheating, lowlife politicians.
I don’t know what 2020 holds, but I’m checking my belly button at least once a week. You should too.
I wish I had eaten those black eyed peas.
God bless America.
