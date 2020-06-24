If Jesus were standing in Texas, looking across the Rio Grande at tired, hungry, scared people fleeing from poverty and violence, would He have His hands open with palms up, welcoming them as Children of God to the Land of Peace, Safety and Opportunity, or would He have His arms folded across His chest, sending them back to their countries to be starved, beaten, raped and murdered?
Your View: If Jesus were standing in Texas
- By Neal Sanders, MD | Johnson City, Tennessee
