Electing a leader, whether nationally or locally, isn’t something to take lightly. The decision should be prayed about, researched and not something done on a whim or just on party lines. With just over two months before Washington County, Virginia, elects a new sheriff, I hope people will give thought to whom they elect for the next four years.

One candidate has a clear vision for the future, is proactive and community focused, and is ready to lead the county into the next decade. He has a proven record of service and years of experience that are unparalleled. It’s not political to him — it’s a calling to be a leader and to serve his community with willingness, humbleness, and with a heart that reflects the love of Christ.

So, I will be casting my vote for Rex Carter for sheriff, and I hope you do the same. People over politics aren’t just his campaign slogan, it’s the way he will lead the office of sheriff and serve Washington County.

