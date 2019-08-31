In Jonah 4:1-18 God asked Jonah, “Why are you so angry?”
I love my city. Having lived and worked in several areas over the years, Kingsport is just “home.” My roots in the Tri-Cities run deep! I attended Andrew Johnson Elementary when Margaret Bays was the music teacher, I’m a Robinson Redskin, and I graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School when Buc VanHuss was the basketball coach.
My parents’ livelihood was in Johnson City. They both had blue-collar jobs and worked there for over 40 years. We often looked at homes in Boones Creek to relocate but never moved. Both my parents died having never moved from the humble home they built after WWII.
Not only did we visit family in Bristol, it was a treat to eat out at Jack Trayer’s drive-in and shop downtown at H.P. King’s. Later, as a young mom, we lived near Bristol and made frequent trips with kids to doctor visits, dental appointments, and, unfortunately, the ER on more than one occasion.
So, you can see I have roots in the Tri-Cities. I will be in attendance in Kingsport on Sept. 7 as some choose to parade for their beliefs and their right to do so. However, I will stand that day for “my” Tri. I won’t have a Bible; I won’t be wearing a Christian T-shirt or holding a sign of protest. I won’t be shouting or marching, waving or preaching. I will be there not as a participant or a protester, but as a prayer. I will pray first for myself, for the courage to stand in love for truth; for you, for truth to be revealed; and I will pray for the Tri-Cities, for God to fulfill His purpose in us.
“Why are you so angry?”
