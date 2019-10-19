There are several candidates in the running to be the next sheriff of Washington County, Virginia. I would like to take an opportunity to talk to you about one in particular, Greg Hogston. Greg was my Sunday school teacher back in the ’90s at Lighthouse Baptist in Saltville, Virginia, where he also taught the DARE program in the elementary school. He now serves in security at highlands fellowship to protect my children. He has always been a big part of the community I live in, both my hometown of Saltville and now Abingdon. I trust Greg with my community; I know he will make a wonderful sheriff. Please help me support Greg by coming out and voting in his favor on Nov. 5.
