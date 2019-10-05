The uproar by treasonous traitors in both political parties over President Trump’s recent actions is as predictable as it is sad. Why shouldn’t Trump ask for foreign help in his reelection? Our own intelligence agencies are unwilling to assist him by proving Ukraine was behind the hacking of Democratic emails in 2016. These disloyal agencies continue to insist (despite a complete lack of evidence to the contrary) that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump’s campaign.
Now a whistleblower is reporting behavior he deems a “serious abuse or violation of law” by Trump and others that “pose risks to national security and undermine U.S. Government efforts to counter foreign interference in U.S. elections.” The plans he describes to endanger our next election surely can’t be unethical or illegal, since Trump, Secretary of State Pompeo and Trump’s private lawyer were all involved. White House lawyers immediately moved to protect the transcript of that call from scrutiny by the many disloyal traitors and spies in the White House who might bring harm to our country by revealing what our president is actually doing.
Trump wants to identify the treasonous whistleblower, an action that is illegal but necessary to stop further exposure of questionable and illegal behavior by government officials. Let’s hope Trump’s threats of punishment (Death to traitors!) will prevent other witnesses to his misdeeds from listening to their consciences or honoring their sworn oaths to uphold the Constitution. In the meantime, Mr. President, keep refusing to acknowledge Congress’s legal but treasonous requests for documents and witnesses. Double down with more blatant lying, stonewalling and threatening until this disloyal demand for “the rule of law” blows over.
