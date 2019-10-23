As upcoming elections approach, my attention has turned to the race for sheriff in Washington County, Virginia. I’m reminded of the kindness and professionalism of candidate Lt. Greg Hogston in July 2014. Hogston provided a service to a family member that revealed not only his dedication to his job but his support for humanity, his compassion and his knowledge of how physical and mental health impairments impact behavior and cognitive abilities. During his patrol, Hogston made a traffic stop. The person stopped showed signs of disorientation and sadly, did not know where he was, where he was going, nor his own name. He was driving lost in an area that had always been completely familiar to him. While others may have considered such behavior to be deviant and reacted punitively, instead of making a quick presumption that this person was intoxicated, Hogston recognized this as a health concern, patiently assessed the situation and made the necessary calls, ensuring the well-being of this gentleman. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he spent the next four days being cared for and treated, as tests were conducted revealing the onset of dementia. Had Hogston responded with anything other than humane compassion that was informed by the impact of trauma, this situation may have turned out differently, resulting in delayed treatment for my father-in-law. My family and I are forever grateful to this dedicated officer for his selfless, empathic response!
In the years since this incident, I have come to know that Hogston desires to lead the Washington County Sherriff’s Office in expanding their knowledge of the impacts of mental health issues and protecting and serving using trauma-informed approaches. Greg Hogston is the kind of sheriff we need in Washington County!
