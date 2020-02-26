Del. Mark Levine made a terrible mistake in House Bill 177, which would give Virginia’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote, because if President Trump should win the popular vote and a Democrat wins the 13 electoral votes in Virginia, the 13 electoral votes from Virginia would be cast for President Trump. Hopefully the Senate will consider this flaw in HB 177 and not vote for it.
Del. Levine should be representing the voters of his district and not be playing politics by trying to prevent President Trump from winning. If he would spend some time reading the U.S. Constitution about the Electoral College, he would learn that the States created the federal government, and the Electoral College was placed in the Constitution to protect the smaller states.
We are a constitutional republic and not a pure democracy. If he wants to go to a pure democracy, then he should attempt to change the Constitution by the process laid out in the U.S. Constitution.
I doubt if the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will survive scrutiny by the federal courts.
