Really folks, is this what we want for our state to be? Alex Jones as a spokesperson? People with their faces covered? Weapons that no legitimately, law-abiding person would ever need or even want? All this due to background checks, limits on how many handguns can be purchased in a month, violent or mentally ill persons having their guns taken temporarily while the situation is investigated — common-sense safety legislation that the majority of gun owners and NRA members agree with! Really? I have a rifle and a handgun; am I in fear of them being taken away? NO! Not as long as I do nothing illegal or am not a threat to anyone. The people in these pictures scare the hell out of me; these people are the ones I feel I need to protect myself from. When you stir this pot, all the dregs rise to the top. What a sad day in Virginia and in our nation.
Your View: Gun rally in Richmond — is this really what we want?
- By Jean Kilgore | St. Paul, Virginia
