Recently, the Virginia State Senate passed S.B. 240 — the Extreme Risk Protection aka “Red Flag Law” bill. This is not only monumental for the state of Virginia but for the United States. Seventeen other states and the District of Columbia have passed bills similar to this to prevent gun homicides and suicides. According to Gifford’s law center, four individuals were disarmed after making threats of violence against schools in the first three months after Maryland implemented its Extreme Risk Protection law. As a young woman in Emory, Virginia, I want to know that if I or one of my friends has been threatened with a firearm by someone, that person can be disarmed. As someone who has known many friends in my life who have struggled with depression, it is also comforting to know that someone who is threatening to hurt themselves with a firearm can be disarmed. According to Every Town for Gun Safety, having access to a gun nearly triples one’s risk of suicide by firearm. I am thrilled to learn that the Virginia Senate has passed this piece of legislation to prevent future tragedies by firearm. Now, it is U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s turn to take this up at the federal level. H.R. 1236, the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act in the U.S. House of Representatives, needs support from both parties. I call on Rep. Morgan Griffith to cosponsor and support the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act so that everyone, nationwide, has the ability to disarm someone who is a threat to themselves or others. I hope that Congressman Griffith recognizes the attitude of his state, and takes up the torch himself.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments