I have seen signs, posters and Facebook posts of sheriff candidate Greg Hogston dressed in a Washington County Sheriff’s Office uniform when, in fact, he is not employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. In my opinion, he is misrepresenting himself to the citizens of Washington County and portraying that he is still a deputy in this county. To add to the misrepresentation, Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman recently endorsed this candidate with photographs of him in uniform as if he was one of his deputies. There is an old saying that “one picture is worth a thousand words” — in this situation, hoping for a thousand votes for the picture.
I read that he wants to put honesty, integrity and transparency into the department. I think that portraying yourself to the voters as if you’re still a deputy of this county is none of the above.
I understand outgoing Sheriff Newman endorsing a fellow Democrat, but he should’ve known that this wasn’t a good idea.
Other candidates are former Washington County deputies. They chose not to use old photos in their uniforms for their campaign ads. They all chose to wear civilian clothes. This makes one wonder why Hogston chose not to. I suppose it just might be as I stated above, about pictures being worth a thousand words, because when I saw the first poster of him I thought he was a Washington County deputy until I was told he works for the city of Bristol, Virginia.
I do have to be honest to your readers, if this gets printed in your letters to the editor: I am a supporter of Blake Andis for sheriff.
If the citizens of Washington County want a sheriff who exhibits honesty, integrity and transparency I feel Blake Andis has these characteristics.
