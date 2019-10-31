For some, law enforcement may be just a paycheck, the thrill of the job, the hunt, the chase, the badge or even the politics, but for Washington County sheriff candidate Greg Hogston, it is a way of life. Over the last 15 years, I have been blessed to witness and work alongside Hogston, experiencing his leadership skills, dedication, community relations and effectiveness in transparency, as well his passion for the community and the job itself. Hogston has invested unprecedented amounts of time away from his family to help ensure that your family is safe. I know this because, most of that time, it was my voice on the other side of the radio making sure he made it home safely after long shift hours. Hogston dedicates his time making sure that his shift, dispatch, neighborhood watch, fleet and accreditation standards are in superb running order in the service of citizens. Hogston’s problem-solving skills are some of the best that I have ever witnessed within the agency, as well as on the streets, never one-sided and always eager to solve whatever the issue at hand may be in a manner that all parties walk away with a remedy. Over the years, I have watched him build and grow, alongside many others, one of Virginia’s most reputable sheriff’s offices in the state. I am humbled and blessed to have the opportunity to work side by side with him, witnessing day in and day out his abilities to do what’s right for the agency and the community. Citizens of Washington County, I ask you to join with me Nov. 5 and vote Greg Hogston for sheriff so that we may continue to contribute to the growth, safety and well-being of Washington County for our children and grandchildren. 

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments