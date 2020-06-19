Ulysses S. Grant was born in a small town in Ohio. He was 17 years old when he went to West Point. He graduated 21st out of 39 cadets.
Grant served in the Mexican War and showed bravery under fire. He started having problems with alcohol when he was separated from his wife and two sons while serving in the army. He was forced to resign from the army due to his alcohol use. He swore off alcohol for the next 10 years.
In civilian life he failed at every occupation he tried. He reenlisted in the army at the start of the Civil War. The stress of war seems to reignite his weakness for alcohol. A group of congressmen once alleged that Grant was a drunk. President Lincoln supposedly responded by asking what kind of whiskey the General preferred. “I urged them to ascertain and let me know,” Lincoln later said, “for if it made fighting generals like Grant, I should like to get some of it for distribution.”
At Appomattox, Grant gave a great gift to a shattered nation when he offered generous terms that paroled Confederate soldiers and officers, and also allowed them to keep their livestock for farm use. As president, he was able to rein in the newly formed Ku Klux Klan, who were murdering and terrorizing black Americans. The Klan extremists did not resurface in force until 1910.
Through Ulysses S. Grant’s leadership our country was saved from falling apart.
