Having been around for a long time and having lived in many towns and cities worldwide, it’s been my experience that the vast majority of courthouses are surrounded by attorney’s offices, not by food stores, dress shops and Chinese restaurants. Is there not a logical reason for this pattern?
It would seem that the majority of the Washington County courthouse customers are those “same” attorneys and that walking to and fro saves them time and gasoline and leaves the parking spaces for those who travel distances for their courthouse business. It also provides nearby restaurants a guaranteed customer base. Something most eating establishments need in this day and age!
All too frequently, decisions are made by governing boards without an adequate input from the user. Case in point was the front page article in the BHC, Friday, Aug. 9 with the tag line, “Dining strip project causing indigestion for some business owners.” Those who appeared before the Bristol Tennessee City Council on Tuesday said that since the project’s completion there have been nothing but problems! And many are contemplating closing and moving to a more acceptable location.
When assessing the Abingdon problem, I could not help but wonder if a study has been conducted to determine how many hours per visit an attorney is likely to spend in the county courthouse; and whether, if those same hours required driving to and parking in the old Kmart lot, how many parking spaces at that location would be occupied for long stretches of time, thus precluding use by regular customers of the food store, dress shop or Chinese restaurant? Could this cause legal costs to rise?
Maybe a deeper look might preclude a repeat of the Bristol problem?