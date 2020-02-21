I honestly believe the Bristol Tennessee City Council and staff felt they were doing something good when they undertook the Sixth Street project last year. Had they asked for input from residents and business owners on the street, they might have avoided the mistakes that were made. It’s time now for them to listen to us and repair some of the damage that has been done.
The decorative lighting installed would actually be attractive, if it were noticeable. But the only thing that stands out on Sixth Street now are the concrete barricades disguised as planters. The attractive windows and doors of business establishments are obscured by these barriers. One of our neighbors noted that they give the street the look of 1970s Soviet Russia. The mayor recently suggested that perhaps the concrete could be painted. We all know that putting lipstick on a pig doesn’t change what it is.
Everyone makes mistakes, and city governments are no different. How our city handles their mistakes tells us who they really are. I accept the fact that 10 of our parking spaces are gone. I doubt that the city is willing to tear up the concrete they’ve poured that covers drains and directs rainwater toward the shop doors. It would not be too much to ask that the city remove the concrete barricades so that others will be able to see and shop Sixth Street.
