I would like to thank Mr. Donald Rankin for the excellent letter he wrote to the Bristol Herald Courier that was printed in the Jan. 4 “Your View” column.

He couldn’t have been more to the point. It also happens to coincide with my opinion!!

I know that the powers that be are wishing on a wing and a prayer that the casino is going to be the saving grace of Bristol, Virginia. It’s hoped it will magically appear and hoist us out of our financial woes which we are now in due to the will of past Bristol, Virginia city councils.

I sure hope the current council does not forget that, FOR ONCE, the citizens of Bristol will be given the chance to vote whether this casino will come to pass or not!

I’m thankful for this vote, unlike not being given the right to vote on The Falls project OR, now, the new elementary school.

Regarding the new elementary school, I IMPLORE the city council to write into absolute CONCRETE within the contract of the 30-year “lease,” the supposed AMOUNT of money which is to be saved by closing the three existing elementary schools, be applied to the loan each year. I implore that the AMOUNT can absolutely NOT BE CHANGED or ever be used for ANYTHING EXCEPT for the “loan” repayment within the 30-year term.

This was a HUGE part of what was told to the citizens of Bristol so the building of the school would be passed!

I can only hope and pray the city council will do the right thing for the city of Bristol and its citizens. I feel bad about this because I’m just not so sure this will happen as it has been told to the citizens and in how our history has unfolded. I love Bristol! My hometown for my entire life. I would like to see it survive.

