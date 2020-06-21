The civil unrest in our nation is daunting and disturbing. I do not condone the unlawful response of some to the unlawful behavior of others. However, polite, yet dishonest, conversations that result in little or no systemic reform have failed. Jesus made the comfortable uncomfortable and the content discontented. If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14. What will you do after humbling, praying, seeking and turning? People, who are called by the name, get up. Others are not exempted or excluded.
Get Up?
You keep telling me to get up. Get up? Sir, you are kneeling on my neck. Your knee and the weight of your body is on my neck. I can’t get up. I shoulder the knees of injustice. My airway is obstructed. Get up? Sir, your knee. Your knee is restricting me, keeping me down. Wage inequality, racial discrimination, incarceration, educational gaps, wealth inequality, housing disparity, and lack of health care are all keeping me down. Get up? Sir, I can’t breathe! My face is pressed into the pavement. My view is limited down here. I don’t see the blue sky, the green trees or the colorful flowers from down here. I can’t hear the symphony, see fine art or be at one with humanity from down here. I can’t contribute from down here. Get up? Sir, I bear your weight and your knee on my neck. Do you not see me? Sir, I’m down here. Get up? You get up. I’ll get up!
But let justice roll down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream. Amos 5:24
