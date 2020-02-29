The main reason I won’t vote for Michael Bloomberg: his proposed ban on soda.
In 2013 Bloomberg set out to ban soda, or sugary drinks, citing that they lead to obesity. It is true that soda may contribute to obesity, but who is he to attempt to ban them? It doesn’t infringe on other people’s rights or health. It’s not like inhaling second hand smoke or drinking and driving. If someone knows the risks of drinking soda and chooses to do so, they aren’t hurting others. The fact that he took time away from many other important issues the city of New York needed to address to try to get this law passed shows he is in no way a leader. He can’t prioritize violence and homelessness over whether someone wants to buy a big gulp at the gas station? It may sound comedic, but where does it end? If he is elected, is he going to try to censor what we watch and read? He could say watching TV also leads to obesity. Just how far does he think he can go? I can’t support anyone who so blatantly tries to infringe on individual rights. Between this and his stop-and-frisk policy, he is proven unfit to lead this country.
