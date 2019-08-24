A frequent contributor to the BHC recently wrote a long-winded letter to the editor. He had just been shopping for pork and beans at Walmart.
As an ardent Trump supporter, the person claimed that America was booming and that every news outlet in the world, aside from Fox, refused to give the president credit.
Facts are facts, and reliable news media outlets report objectively. Fake news comes from Fox in collaboration with the White House — cf. Hannity cheerleading at a Trump rally.
The anesthesia flowing from Fox entertainment (Hannity, Carlson, Fox and Friends) is enough to put the average listener completely under.
A few assertions:
1) The economy is the best ever.
Three out of four economists believe the economy is already in retraction and that a recession is likely within two years. Privately, the White House is now thinking of payroll tax decreases as an incentive to ward off a recession.
2) The stock market is at an all-time high.
The stock market just saw its worst day and worst week of the year, losing more than 800 points after an inverted bond yield curve signaled a recession. Uncertainty over Trump’s trade wars is driving the volatility.
3) Employment is the highest in 50 years.
The employment rate reached an all-time high in April 2000 under Bill Clinton. In any event, the unemployment rates begin declining during Obama’s second term, and have continued to the present day.
4) Trump is hammering out wonderful trade deals.
Even Trump now admits that his trade wars are hurting Americans. Farmers, not on welfare, are paying the price.