There seems to be confusion among the public about face masks. I was at the grocery store today, and it was mostly the older folks who were wearing masks, but the younger folks, for the most part, were not. This implies that the older folks believe that they are at more risk from the COVID-19 virus and should protect themselves with a mask. Conversely, the younger folks believe they are at lower risk and don’t need a mask.
The truth is almost the opposite. The experts do not believe a cloth mask will protect you from getting the virus. Only an N95 mask might do this and then only when worn with careful and correct technique. And N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers on the front lines. The actual purpose of the cloth mask is to protect people around the wearer. We now know that some people may be infected but asymptomatic and can spread the virus through respiratory droplets. The hope is that the mask will prevent respiratory droplets from infected persons from spreading the virus into the environment nearby and therefore to other people.
Everyone, including young people, should be wearing masks in public places like the grocery store to help protect us all.
Please read the CDC webpage on the subject: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.