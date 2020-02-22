After reading Anthony Flaccavento’s recent guest editorial in your paper, I must say that I do agree with his opinion that Bristol, Virginia’s disastrous involvement with real estate development at The Falls was ill advised from the beginning.
However, I’m concerned that Mr. Flaccavento’s disagreement is not with government subsidies overall. It would appear that his only concern is for which developments should be subsidized. He wants governments to spend money on projects that he deems worthy. And, of course, he believes he knows which projects are better for the community and thus wants to focus on those “real needs” as he sees them.
My take on this issue is that the government should stay out of real estate and other business enterprises. Government should ensure that we have infrastructure in place, good schools for an educated workforce as well as a tax and regulatory structure that will entice business to locate in the area. Business and real estate ventures should be left to the private sector. If those ventures fail, it should be private investors who take the hit rather than taxpayers. And, since business only succeeds if it supplies the goods and services that consumers want, everyone has a say in what is actually developed.
