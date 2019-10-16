As a farmer and a teacher, I believe wholeheartedly in the family values that have built this country. Whether I am in the classroom encouraging students to believe in themselves or spending long evenings tending to livestock on the farm, I believe that hard work, integrity and faith are the principles we should live by. I am glad to find an elected official that believes in those same principles. Not only does Del. Pillion work hard to represent us in Richmond, he serves our community as a role model that looks after the needs of others.
As our area began to see countless lives and families devastated by the opioid epidemic, Del. Pillion led the way for groundbreaking legislation to combat this tragedy. As Gov. Ralph Northam advocated for post-birth abortion, Del. Pillion continued to fight for those most vulnerable in our society. When issues arose affecting our family farm and Virginia’s agricultural industry, I personally knocked on Del. Pillion’s door, and he was there to answer.
Watching Todd Pillion’s impact on our community has been heartwarming. Most will never know of the countless lives he has went out of his way to touch and the work he has done for others. He has raised a beautiful family and instilled those same values of hard work and integrity in them. Family values matter to me, and that’s why I will be voting for Todd Pillion to be our next senator from Virginia’s 40th district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.