Just want to write about the crazy expansion of the Sixth Street mess. I’ve come to the conclusion that Bristol, Virginia has rubbed off on Bristol, Tennessee. The expansion has been a disaster! There was really no need for this to have taken place. I guess some people just saw dollar signs and not the inconvenience that it would cause for the business and the customers, too.
What purpose is this supposed to serve?
