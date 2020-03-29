By now, most of us have received items in the mail from the U.S. Census Bureau providing instruction for how to complete the 2020 Census online. For those who do not complete it online or over the phone, mailed forms will soon follow. The two of us have each completed the online version. It only took about five minutes, and the personal information was limited primarily to our birth dates. It is critical for the citizens of Bristol and the surrounding area to complete the census. Millions of dollars come back into our community to pay for an incredible array of programs all based on our population and demographics according to the census count. We also anticipate that some relief dollars will come our way in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. We need everyone counted for our community to benefit the most, both now and in the future. Please complete your census — online, by phone, or by mail. Plus, it’s the law, and if you complete it soon, you won’t even have to worry about census takers knocking at your door later.
You matter, and every single person in our community matters. We count people because people count. Bristol Counts! Complete your census and be counted with us!
