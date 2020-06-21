George Floyd was lynched by four police officers. He is far from the first this year. On Feb. 23, 2020, Ahmad Arbury was chased and murdered in broad daylight by two white men. On March 13, Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police while she slept in her home. Her partner was later arrested for attempting to return fire. The officers later admitted they entered the wrong house.
In the past weeks, we have been shown once again that there are two Americas. The first is one where, upon the release of social distancing restrictions and recommendations, white citizens stormed state capitals with rifles while presenting a major health risk by gathering without proper protection. No police violence was used against them.
The second America is the one in which George Floyd lived. This America once again revealed a constant, underlying violence toward black citizens. The suffering brought upon by systematic racism is being recorded and broadcast directly into American homes. White America can no longer say that it did not know. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated that the greatest enemy of progress was not the racist cop, but the individuals who watch passively and allow the suffering of their neighbors to continue.
Dr. King, while a major proponent of peaceful protest and the power of loving your enemy, knew that riots and protests were the cries of an exhausted people. Looting is a demonstration of how a country can value price tags over human life. White America is not under attack when corporate stores are destroyed, it is instead the pervasive violence of the status quo that forces the hand of black communities. Stand in support for your black neighbors. Empathy and class solidarity will provide us a path forward into an age of tolerance and justice.
